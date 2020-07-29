Andora’s Bubble Tea hosts “Tea Time with Drag Queens”

It was a celebration of unity at Andora’s Bubble Tea for a “Tea Time with Drag Queens.”

After the news that Andora’s received a hate letter from a citizen regarding the pride flag on display, several members of the LGBTQ and drag community decided to come together to support the business.

In the letter it said “Praying that the LGBTQIA+ community is big enough to support local businesses.”

That caused Alysin Wonderland and friends to wig up and head over.

“I’m like ‘OK, challenge accepted.’ let’s show this Linda or Karen that we business. We’re here and we mean love.” Wonderland said.

The drag queens asked for donations to take a picture, which will be donated on behalf of Andora’s NWPA Pride Alliance.