Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop seeing success with new cheese tea

A local bubble tea shop is taking on a new trend in the industry and seeing the results they hoped for.

Cheese tea is a trend coming out of Taiwan and to Erie thanks to Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop. Customers apparently kept asking for cheese tea to be added to the menu.

That incentivized the owners to create their own recipe, which they have teased on social media. Cheese tea has officially been on the menu for a few days. It’s become such a hit with customers that they’ve sold out a couple of times.

“Cheese tea is actually cream cheese tea. It’s actually a foam topper that’s made out of cream cheese and milk. It’s sweet, savory and a lot like cheesecake.” said Andy Steinmetz, owner of Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop.