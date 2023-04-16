This weekend, anglers enjoyed tournament fishing with the “Spring Trout Challenge.”

Fishermen have been casting all weekend hoping to reel in the biggest catch.

When they finished up, fish were weighed and measured at the Sloppy Duck to determine a winner.

“Definitely good fishing. It’s nice to be out in the weather, so you couldn’t ask for a nicer couple of days to be out on the water. Not only us, we saw several people kayaking. from the bass boats and everything just in general. There was some activity out there today and it was nice,” said Scott Bielanin, tournament competitor.

“I think I went through every bait in the tackle boxes today trying to scrape up some bites and what we got is what we got,” he went on to say.

Bielanin said he’s excited that Walleye fishing season is right around the corner and are even biting in many fishing spots already.