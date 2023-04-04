The legal battle over animals taken from a Summit Township property has prompted a civil lawsuit.

In October, more than 200 animals were seized from Liz and George Farm on Edinboro Road in Summit Township. Those animals have been cared for by the ANNA Shelter.

In a lawsuit filed in March, the shelter is seeking reimbursement for the cost of that care. According to the Erie Times-News, the dollar figure was more than $128,000 as of January 31.

Gregory Havican, the property owner, is facing trial in connection with the case.