Animal cruelty officers seize 35 animals from house

Animal cruelty officers responded to reports of a dog being mistreated this week, noting a smell from outside a house.

Officers served a warrant Tuesday, removing about 35 animals. Most of the animals were small dogs in crates.

The owner of the animals is described by officers as a hoarder they dealt with in 2010. The dogs and several cats are being held as evidence and will be examined by a vet.

One neighbor says he was unaware of these animals. He says for five years he never saw any of these animals outside, getting the fresh air and exercise they deserve.

The Erie Humane Society is looking for foster homes for the animals.