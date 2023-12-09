The animals at the Erie Zoo got to showcase their talents Saturday.

The zoo held one of its annual art shows where zoo lovers were able to purchase artwork created by the animals. There were a wide variety of items such as keychains, pottery, and necklaces.

The education director says this is a form of enrichment for the animals to explore and experience.

“Some of them like to walk through the paper so you’ll see little footprints. Some of them you’ll see some scale prints for the ones that slither. Our orangutans use brushes but they have to use special brushes that are three inches wide otherwise they like to paint their exhibit so we have to make sure they can’t pull that in with them so each animal is a little different,” said Heather Gula, educational director for the Erie Zoo.

Gula said some of the artwork even smells authentic to the animal exhibit and the animal itself.