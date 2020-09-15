Animal parade held for 90th birthday celebration at Mercy Motherhouse

A “Parade of Pups” went to the Mercy Motherhouse to celebrate a special birthday.

90-year-old Sister Mary Paul was greeted by nine dogs. This was set-up by students and former students of Mercyhurst.

The 90-year-old is known to be a dog lover, so they figured bringing the four legged friends on her big day would add more to the special day.

“Sister has touched many lives over the course of her time when working at Mercyhurst. She’s an institution and a mentor for many of the girls,” said Megan McKenaa, student, Mercyhurst.

Students and former students also say they wish Sister Mary Paul many more years to come.