Anime fans gather at Ambassador for Hazard Con

People of all ages traveled from far and near for the Hazard Con.

The third annual Japanese pop culture event gives people the opportunity to learn more about anime and video games.

Over 500 people gathered together to hear from a series of speakers and take part in workshops and panels. Two professionals, a part of Japanese pop culture anime also made a debut to talk about the profession and what the pop culture entails

“One of the big things they look forward to is the guests that we actually bring, but there’s other things like cause play and other fun side events that we get to do like the arcade the other panels that are attending as well.” said Zach McCauley, the vice-chair of Hazard Con.

Planning for next year’s 2020 Hazard Con is already underway.