ANN Shelter makes major rescue in Lawrence County

The ANNA Shelter makes a major rescues of animals from Lawrence County, PA.

A ‘breeder’ was forced to shut down after eight dogs, six cats and a lizard were found malnourished and in filthy conditions. The ANNA Shelter received a call from State Police for help.

“What happens is these dogs become a commodity; they become a means to and end for people; they are seen as just money making machines, so that’s what happened here,” said Ruth Thompson, founder of the ANNA Shelter.

All the animals were surrendered to the shelter for proper treatment.

Thompson says the ‘breeder’ was selling some boxers for more than $800, leaving some to question why they were left in these conditions.

“With these dogs being purebred dogs, anyone would have taken them and would have been able to re-home them easily,” said Thompson.

Thompson added that if you find yourself or anyone in a situation where animals cannot be taken care of to always give the ANNA Shelter a call.

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog or even becoming a breeder, it is important to do your research to make sure it is the right fit.

The animals are working to become the proper weight and size before becoming adoptable.