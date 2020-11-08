ANNA Shelter and Fairfield Fire Department team up for donation drive

The ANNA Shelter and the Fairfield Fire Department teamed up today to help the community.

People dropped off donations which included bleach detergent, paper towels, trash bags and gift cards.

Organizers of this event said that with COVID many non-profits are currently struggling.

All of the donations went to the ANNA Shelter as they get ready for Winter.

This drive was also in honor of a Harborcreek man and his dog who both died in a fire.

“I think it’s a great opportunity especially on such a beautiful day to make a dogs day for the ANNA Shelter, but to remember every non-profit organization in our community. These non=profit organizations help many populations that are disenfranchised,” said Cindi Dahlkemper, Event Organizer.

The Fairfield Fire Department also urged people to check the batteries in their smoke detectors as well as in their carbon monoxide detectors.