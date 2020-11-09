ANNA Shelter and Fairfield Fire Department teamed up to hold weekend Stuff the Truck event

The ANNA Shelter and the Fairfield Fire Department teamed up to help the community over the weekend.

People dropped off donations of bleach, detergent, paper towels, trash bags and gifts cards.

Organizers say with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis many nonprofits are struggling. All the donations go towards the ANNA Shelter as they get ready for winter.

The drive also honored a Harborcreek man and his dog that died in a fire.

“I think its a great opportunity, especially on such a beautiful day, to make a dogs day for the ANNA Shelter, but to remember every nonprofit organization in our community. These nonprofit organizations help many populations that are disenfranchised,” said Cindi Dahlkemper, organizer.

They are also urged people to check batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.