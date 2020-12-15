ANNA Shelter begins to combat Erie’s feral cat problem with new program

The ANNA Shelter, alongside Erie Animal Network, are doing their best to combat Erie’s feral cat problem.

It’s part of a nationwide program called Trap, Neuter, Release, also known as TNR.

“Twice a week we tram them and bring them here to the shelter. Dr. Lyon is amazing. He spays, neuters them, gives a rabies vaccine. We were able to get a grant for free flea control. So for 30 days they are flea free. So that’s kind of cool,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder/Director of the ANNA Shelter.

Since starting this program in October, over 300 cats have been cared for.

