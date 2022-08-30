Nearly 4,000 beagles were rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia in July. At this facility the dogs were victims of various science experiments.

On Aug. 30, the ANNA Shelter took in 50 of those beagles.

Here is more on the arrival of the dogs and how they made their way into Erie.

The ANNA Shelter has 50 female beagles in their care, but a lot of work has been done to get these dogs ready for adoption.

An initiative that has spread nationwide now comes to Erie.

Animal shelters all over the country are taking in the nearly 4,000 beagles that were seized from a Virginia animal testing facility now owned by Enviga.

The ANNA Shelter is now helping out by taking 50 of these dogs.

“The process took about three weeks and then we were scheduled to come in and pick up the dogs. It was a super cool experience, just networking with all of these other shelters and watching this take place and being part of it. It felt good and I’m excited to let these dogs be dogs,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder and Director of the ANNA Shelter.

These are no ordinary beagles, they have lived their entire lives in a compound and have had little to no interactions with people besides the experiments that were done on them.

Five of the beagles were at the vet clinic for treatment after their move across the state.

Meanwhile the other 45 beagles are offsite at a farm location for the shelter.

Thompson told us that these dogs were not part of the testing program itself, but rather the breeding program.

“You have to be very patient and understand that these are beagles that have never had normal experiences. Be patient, loving, love the breed, and not want one just because they’re part of this cool story but want one because you want to do something good for an animal that’s very deserving,” said Thompson.

While there are many beagles, they are not up for adoption without proper clearances and paperwork.

Thompson wants the most qualified and willing to learn looking after these beagles that have already been through so much.