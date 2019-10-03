Anna Shelter dogs receive custom-built dog houses from Erie High School students

The Anna Shelter received some special gifts today from Erie High School students.

Students involved in a construction trade course at Erie High School built three dogs houses and gave them to the Anna Shelter today.

The students designed blueprints for the dog houses and then worked together to construct the houses from their plans. It took a couple of months for the students to complete the project.

Volunteers from the Anna Shelter let one of the dogs out to explore the new dog houses and he seemed to love it.

“Really excited. It’ll give the dogs a little bit of shade when they are outside in the sun and a lot of the dogs love to go in dog houses, so we’re excited to let the dogs in them. I think a lot of dogs are going to be on top of them,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder, Anna Shelter.

The students also donated custom-built dog houses to the Erie Humane Society.