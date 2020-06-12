ANNA Shelter Fair Food Drive-Thru begins today

Many organizations and nonprofits have been looking for creative ways to raise money during the pandemic.

The ANNA Shelter is teaming up with Gears-N-Grub to host a Fair Food Drive-Thru to raise funds for their daily operations.

The shelter hasn’t been able to have an in-person fundraiser since February, which has made their continued operations difficult.

The money raised from the event will go towards daily animal care and adoption fees. The event will take place starting today from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at 12th and Peninsula Drive.

Things will pick back up tomorrow from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. and will continue Sunday from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

And it’s all for a good cause.