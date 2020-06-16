ANNA Shelter food fair a success

The ANNA Shelter says the fundraiser last weekend was a big success.

According to the owner, two of the organizers who ran the concession stands said the goal they had in mind for the entire weekend was reached on Friday.

Seeing how much the community supports the shelter is what the owner says keeps her and the staff going.

Due to COVID-19, this was the first fundraiser the shelter has been able to hold since February.

The ANNA Shelter is still calculating the exact total of how much was raised.