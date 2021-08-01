ANNA Shelter helps dog owner reunited with dog missing for several weeks

One dog owner has now been reunited with her dog named Sky.

The people at the ANNA Shelter were able to help one lady reunite with her dog after it went missing for seven weeks.

The owner was originally from Pittsburgh and was visiting Erie with her dog when the dog ran from the house that the woman was visiting.

According to the friend of the owner, the dog was spotted at the Erie International Airport on Friday and was rescued by the ANNA Shelter staff.

“It’s just so incredible. I just can’t believe she is back. I mean I just had to hold back the tears so she remains calm. I just can’t believe that she is back,” said Rose Davis, Dog Owner.

The dog was also cleaned and checked after being rescued.

