ANNA Shelter honors Good Samaritans and first responders for rescuing cat off Franklin Avenue bridge











It’s a “Purrfect” ending for one furry friend.

That’s when two Good Samaritans were near the Franklin Avenue Bridge, when they noticed a cat was stuck eight feet down on a concrete pylon.

Two teenage boys tried using a bucket and rope to retrieve the cat, but they had no luck.

That’s when the ANNA Shelter and the Erie Fire Department were called in for help. Firefighters repelled off the bridge and picked up the cat that was suffering from dehydration and exhaustion for two days.

“We are all very thankful, not just for the two young boys, but also the man who stopped at the shelter to let us know about it, the fire department. It was a really cool group effort that we need to see more of across the board, not just my industry but in the community.” said Ruth Thompson.

The cat is expected to make a full recovery, and the two boys that dedicated their time were named “Honoree Team ANNA Members” of the shelter.