The Anna Shelter has announced they will be holding a fundraiser this Halloween season.

Wags to Witches will take place on October 26, 2019 from 5 to 10 p.m. at Voodoo Brewery located at 101 Boston Store Place.

The event will feature a Chinese auction, 50/50 raffles, games, food and beverages, along with best Halloween costume prizes.

All proceeds benefit the Anna Shelter. Visit the Wags to Witches Facebook page for more information.