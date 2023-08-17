A local animal clinic will soon be closing its doors.

After 12 years, ANNA Wellness Center in Corry will be closing due to staffing difficulties.

They will conclude their services at that location at the end of September but welcomes their clients to be taken care of at the west Erie location at 5617 West 26th Street.

Ruth Thompson, the shelter’s director, told us this is a bittersweet decision, but it was unavoidable and necessary.

“Anyone knows if you’ve tried to make a veterinarian appointment in the Erie area, and I think it’s nationwide the veterinarian shortage so trying to keep all the clinics fully staffed so that we can provide the quality of care that we want to. It was just a tough decision, but we decided we wanted to combine Corry with our west side facility so we’ll have two full-time doctors there,” said Thompson.

Dr. Zeigler will be joining Dr. Mclnerny at the west Erie location, which offers in-house diagnostics.