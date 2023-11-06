Nearly 150 animals are on the mend after being rescued from a barn last week.

According to ANNA Shelter officials, they were contacted last Wednesday, Nov. 1, by Pennsylvania State Police to assist after 146 animals were discovered in a barn.

The animals were left unattended for an undetermined amount of time after their owner recently passed away.

The ANNA Shelter is looking for help with donations including paper towels and trash bags.

For more information on how you can help, you can visit the Anna Shelter’s website or Facebook page.