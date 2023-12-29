The ANNA Shelter remains busy with several big groups of animals coming into the shelter in recent weeks.

It started with a group of St. Bernards, 14 Of them coming to the shelter a couple of weeks ago. Then just a couple of days ago, 11 chihuahuas arrived at the shelter.

Right in the middle of that influx was a high-profile animal abuse case in Butler County that led to 58 animals coming to the shelter last week.

“It ended up being a lot more animals than we anticipated. And I think that even they anticipated that we were able to get them all in. It has literally been one week that they have been here with us. Everybody has been triaged. those that are available up for adoption will happen as soon as tomorrow, possibly into early next week. But everything from snakes and bearded dragons to a goat. Cats and dogs in between. So, there was a lot going on there with that rescue,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter founder.

A Pennsylvania State Police investigation is ongoing into the Butler County animals.