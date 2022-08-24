The ANNA Shelter has been very busy this week trying to find some good homes for its rescued Jack Russell Terriers.

Last week, the shelter’s humane officer responded to a call that about 31 Jack Russell Terriers were inside a Crawford County home and in need of help.

The dogs were found in horrible living conditions and suffering from lingering effects due to neglect.

Since their rescue, the shelter’s veterinarian has been busy nursing the dogs back to health.

“Dr. Lyon is spaying and neutering everybody, cleaning their teeth, getting them ready to go home. So again six at a time, we did six Monday, six today and I hope to do another six on Saturday until all 31 are in their new homes,” said Ruth Thompson, Owner of ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that there have been over 300 inquires since the dogs were rescued.