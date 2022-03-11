The ANNA Shelter is seeing an increase of animal abuse cases.

In the past two weeks, they said they’ve received 11 dogs and cats that have been abandoned. They found one dog tied up and left behind at a local truck stop. Another was left out in the State Gamelands.

ANNA Shelter representatives said it’s never an option to leave a defenseless animal behind.

“Take it somewhere safe or to one of the shelters and leaving them on our property is not an answer either. At least they are safer there than out in the woods or out on the beach to try to fend for themselves,” said Ruth Thompson, ANNA Shelter.

Thompson said that their humane officers wrote more citations in the past three months than in the last half of 2021.