Anna Shelter rescues 15 animals in Lawrence County

It’s been a busy weekend of medical treatment at the Anna Shelter.

A “breeder” was forced to shut down after eight dogs, six cats and a lizard were found malnourished and in filthy conditions in Lawrence County.

That’s when New Castle State Police called the Anna Shelter for help.

Ruth Thompson, Executive Director of the Anna Shelter says, “What happens is these dogs become a commodity, they become a means to an end for people, they are seen just as money making machines, so that’s what happened here. I don’t know how many she started with.”

All animals were surrendered to the shelter for proper treatment.

Thompson says the “breeder” was selling some boxers for more than eight hundred dollars.

“With these dogs being purebred dogs, anyone would have taken them and she would have been able to rehome them,” Thompson added.

If you’re thinking about adopting a dog or even becoming a breeder, it’s important to do all your research to make sure it’s the right fit.

The animals are currently working to get to the proper weight before adoption.

