The ANNA Shelter investigating a case of animal abuse involving rabbits.

The shelter received a call from the Pennsylvania State Police in Warren about a cage of rabbits found in a rural area.

Police found a dog crate with five bunnies inside. An ANNA Shelter volunteer picked up the bunnies and found only three of the five had survived.

The three were taken to the Anna Wellness Center in Corry. They ask you to call PSP Warren at 814-728-3600 if you recognize the animals.