Anna Shelter seeking donations

If you are doing some early spring cleaning, the Anna Shelter needs your help.

For the month of March, the Anna Shelter is asking you to donate any unused trash bags.

The shelter is looking for 13, 33 and 39 gallon size bags.

Your donation will help the animals at the shelter especially as volunteers gear up to do some cleaning before the warmer weather nears.

“That takes the money in the budget that’s allocated for the particular item. I can use it for medical or something like that. It’s a really big thing and really helpful that anybody in our community can participate in,” said Ruth Thomson, Owner of the Anna Shelter.

If you are looking to donate, you can drop off the items at the shelter or any of the clinics.