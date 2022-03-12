The ANNA Shelter is seeing a recent increase of animal abuse cases.

In the past two weeks, the shelter has received 11 dogs and cats that have been abandoned.

One of those dogs was found tied up and left behind at a local truck stop.

Another dog was found left out in the State Gamelands.

The organization said that it is never an option to leave a defenseless animal behind.

“Take it somewhere safe to one of the shelters. Leaving them on our property is not an answer either, but at least they are safer there than out in the woods or out in the beach to try and fend for themselves,” said Ruth Thompson from The ANNA Shelter.

Thompson added that the humane officer has written more citations in the start of 2022 than in the last half of 2021.