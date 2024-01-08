Only one week into 2024 and the ANNA Shelter has already performed its first large rescue of the year.

A total of 18 dogs and 7 puppies were brought in by the shelter on Friday after their owner was no longer able to take care of them. All of the dogs are Chow Chows, known for their curly tails and black tongues.

While the situation was out of control for the owner, the team at the shelter emphasizes that this was not a case of animal abuse, but rather a well-meaning owner who took on more than he could handle.

The shelter is working with various Chow Chow rescues and is looking to find the dogs loving homes as soon as next week.