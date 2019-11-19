Anna Shelter takes in around 40 animals after owner can no longer take care of them

















Erie’s Anna Shelter has taken in around 40 animals after their owner could no longer take care of them.

Executive Director of the Anna Shelter, Ruth Thompson, says this was a case of animal hoarding.

“I think what is sad about cases like this; these people loved their animals, they had names, they were doing their best to take care of them. It’s sad that families don’t check on each other, that neighbors don’t check on each other,” said Ruth Thompson, Executive Director, Anna Shelter.

Monday, the Anna Shelter received a call about a hoarding involving 25 dogs. The owner said she could no longer take care of her pets.

When the rescue team arrived, the number nearly doubled with 36 dogs, 9 cats, and one horse all being rescued.

Thompson believes this case was the result of a combination of hoarding and financial issues.

“These animals are kind of like the collateral damage. You know, the innocent victims of a situation where nobody cared about the people. That breaks my heart,” said Ruth Thompson.

Thompson went on to explain that cases like this are never good to come across, but this one ended as good as possible.

Anna Shelter Human Officer Eric Duckett says the worst of the dogs were the labs. He is guessing they have a skin issue that could have been the result of a food allergy or fleas.

“It’s sad to see somebody struggle that much and see that many dogs, but I think for the most part they are in good shape,” said Eric Duckett, Humane Officer, Anna Shelter.

Thompson says if you ever find yourself or know anyone in a situation where they cannot take care of their animals or have too many, to give the shelter a call.

“We are more than happy to go in. We are always very nice and respectful. We never enter a situation as, you know, mean or domineering. I always look at it as how can we help,” said Thompson.

Last night, the animals were transported to the rehabilitation center to be checked out. Thompson added that once the dogs and cats are checked out, they will head to the shelter for adoption.