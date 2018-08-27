Anna Shelter takes in more rescue dogs from puppy mill, asking for people who know the breed... Video

It's been a weekend of medical treatment for a group of dogs rescued from a Pittsburgh area puppy mill on Friday.

Nearly 100 dogs in all were sent to shelters, including 30 at the Anna Shelter in Erie. These dogs are German Short-Haired Pointers that have injuries from being in confined spaces.

The search is on for people familiar with the breed willing to adopt. Owner of the shelter, Ruth Thompson says they really need to understand it will take a little time for these dogs to learn how to be dogs... "Some of them have never been outside, never been out of their kennels; so they need to learn about stuff. But, it does happen quickly... we do need people with patience; it's not going to happen overnight ".

Six animal groups in all were asked to help after state troopers served a warrant on the Washington County Operation.