This week marks another large-scale rescue of animals. This time an abundance of chihuahuas.

Over the last couple of weeks, there has been an overwhelming amount of animal rescues in the Erie region that have kept local shelters busy.

Tuesday night, 31 chihuahuas were rescued by the ANNA Shelter as another family in Erie sought out assistance. The dogs range from newborn to senior, with a new litter that was born the night of the relocation.

“Majority of them are just very shy, they really want our attention, they’re dogs. They’re craving the human attention, just aren’t real sure how to get it yet,” said Ruth Thompson, of the ANNA Shelter.

Most of the dogs have skin issues, but nothing life threatening or untreatable.

“There’s the difference between cruelty, and I do believe hording is a form of mental illness. I think when you have start out with two, then the next thing you know you’re at 30, it happens. I think these guys we’re loved, I think that just maybe resources couldn’t be met,” Thompson said.

Between this intervention and the surrendering of over 100 cats recently to the Erie Humane Society, large-scale animal rescues have not been the only issue that’s seen a recent uptick.

“We’ve been noticing a lot more abandonments. Sometimes coming from evictions where people are being evicted and their leaving their animals behind. We’ve also had a couple of cases where we’ve seen crates of cats on the side of the road and dogs being let out of vehicles. So, the abandonment have actually seem to have gone up,” said Brian Carroll, Animal Cruelty Officer at the Humane Society.

Both shelters expressed that it’s important to get your pets spayed and neutered to avoid these issues.

Thompson said with the birth of a new litter, it could take up to two months for all the dogs to be ready for adoption.

“As much as we love the Anna Shelter, they would rather, especially a chihuahua, this dog would way rather be on somebody’s couch, under someone’s covers. They’re snuggly, clingy, amazing little dogs,” Thompson explained.

Both shelters want to make it known that if you are unable to care for your animals, they are there to help.