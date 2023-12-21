It’s been quite a week for emergency intakes at the ANNA Shelter. Last week, the shelter took in 14 Saint Bernard dogs and puppies, and this evening, state police delivered 58 more animals.

In case you weren’t counting that’s a total of 72 animals in need coming into the shelter, nearly 60 of those being brought in Thursday night.

It’s something that makes budgeting practically impossible for the ANNA Shelter, they never know what to expect day to day.

“These guys came in on Sunday. Just got a call from the state police that they needed some help, not realizing 14 Saint Bernards later, they’re here at a shelter,” said Ruth Thompson, founder and director of the ANNA Shelter.

On Thursday evening, the shelter had a few dozen more unexpected guests. State police once more called up Thompson, this time with a more unique cruelty case situation.

“Today, we’re assisting with a case with over 50 animals from a house. Everything from snakes, bearded dragons, to a goat actually, dogs and cats in between, Thompson said. “When we met with the state police, they thought we were dealing with about 20 animals. We ended up removing 58 today, so we just never know.”

Thompson said it’s days like Thursday that serve as a reminder about how much time, energy, and resources are depleted in the rescue business.

And when people come to the shelter looking to surrender their pets that already have a home because they’re not wanted anymore, sometimes, she has to turn them away to have enough space for the animals being neglected like the ones they brought in Thursday.

“This year in particular, the only word that comes to my mind when someone asks me, it’s been heavy. It’s just been so much and just not stopping. I pride myself on the fact that we can handle large-scale seizures like the one that happened today, but again, it takes a lot,” Thompson went on to say.

Now we’re unable to show video of many of the animals due to how recent this neglect case is, but Thompson said she’ll have more information on this intake in the coming days when state police give the green light.