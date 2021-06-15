ANNA Shelter teams up with Altered State Distillery to host Dog Days of Summer

The ANNA Shelter hosted their first fundraiser since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ANNA Shelter is partnering with Altered State Distillery to host an event called the Dog Days of Summer.

This is an event where you can bring your dog and enjoy music, drinks, food, and even win some prizes.

The ANNA Shelter also brought six dogs to the event. All of those dogs are up for adoption.

Ruth Thompson, Founder of the Shelter, said that both the bar and food truck will be giving a percentage of their sales to the shelter.

“We are a grassroot shelter, so things like this do make a big difference for us and it’s just a nice way for us to get out, for our staff to get out get adoptable dogs like Daisy out here to meet people,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder of ANNA Shelter.

The Dog Days of Summer will be going on every Tuesday from 3 pm to 9 pm.