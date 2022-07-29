One local fast-food restaurant is helping our four-legged friends during the “dog days of summer”.

The ANNA Shelter is teaming up with the Millcreek Mall Sonic Drive-In to help find homes for it shelter dogs.

Friday, they held a “Pups on the Patio” event to show off a number of pets looking for a new home.

All this month, Sonic is donating its “pup cup” sales to the ANNA Shelter.

“And we wanted to celebrating by having some pups come to our store and get a little exposure and find homes for them,” said Rachelle Keller, Sonic Drive-In Marketing and Administration.

Keller said Sonic tries to help local non-profits by fundraising and holding events.