ANNA Shelter to hold weekly cat adoption event known as ‘Caturdays’

You can find one at a discounted price at the ANNA Shelter.

Pet adoption will be starting next week at the ANNA Shelter. Starting on July 10th, every Saturday at the shelter will be called Caturdays.

Caturdays will provide a litter box with every cat. The adoption fee has also been reduced to $25.

The cats are fixed, fully vaccinated, microchipped, and the ANNA Shelter has a vet on staff to answer any questions.

Ruth Thompson, the Founder of the ANNA Shelter, said that Caturdays will be ongoing until more cats are adopted.

“Right now in house as of yesterday we had 92 cats up for adoption. That’s a lot of cats and overcrowding just isn’t an option. For one it’s not safe for the animals or safe for the employees, but we at least get two dozen calls a day for people who want to bring cats in,” said Ruth Thompson, Founder of the ANNA Shelter.

