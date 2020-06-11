ANNA Shelter to host fair food drive-thru event this weekend

A fair food drive-thru will be set up this weekend to help a local business struggling during the pandemic.

The benefit will support the ANNA Shelter. The ANNA Shelter has not been able to have a fundraiser since February.

A large part of their income comes from their monthly fundraisers.

The money will be going towards daily animal care, including adoption fees. Officials with the shelter say money has always been tight, but not this tight. The food drive thru is set up at 12th and Peninsula Drive and starts Friday at 11:00a.m. and runs through Sunday.