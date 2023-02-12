For Valentine’s Day, flowers and chocolates are a must-have gift for some celebrating the holiday.

However, some experts are warning that some of these Valentine’s Day favorites may be a health hazard to your pets.

Valentine’s Day preparation is coming to a close and if you haven’t made arrangements by now, you could miss out.

The owner of Larese Floral Design told us that business has been good.

They receive many of their flowers straight from South America and they haven’t run into many supply-chain issues with the plants at least.

“Supply as far as fresh flowers go; we haven’t had a problem. Some of the hard goods have been an issue this year, you know glass ware, stuffed animals, and things like that. We were fortunate to get it, but it was a little questionable until a couple of weeks ago,” said Carl Larese, owner of Larese Floral Design.

However, florists are warning about the dangers that unattended flowers may pose to pets within a home.

“As far as flowers and plants go, your animal would really have to eat a lot of it in order to get sick,” Larese continued.

Some flowers in particular pose greater risks than others.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has a guide online, which walks pet owners through what is harmful for pets to be around and what isn’t

For example, the guide says that Lilies are very toxic to cats and can even cause life threatening kidney failure.

And while roses may not be toxic, their thorns can be a danger to your pet’s paws or mouth.

The director and founder of the ANNA Shelter’s family has been in the flower business for years and shared with us some tips.

“The flower shop is something that I was born into. It’ll be 63 years that the flower shop’s been around,” said Ruth Thompson, the Director and Founder of the ANNA Shelter.

“One of the biggest things that we see with fresh cut flowers is the amount of preservative that we put in the water to keep them alive longer certainly isn’t something that your pet should be ingesting,” Thompson explained.

Beyond flowers themselves, Thompson said that chocolates are of course one of the biggest items to keep away from pets.