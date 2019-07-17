Annual ‘Beer on the Bay’ to take place July 27

Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership and Erie Brewing Company will hold the 12 annual Beer on the Bay, Saturday July 27, 2019 at Liberty Park and Highmark Amphitheater.

Participating at this year’s craft beer festival will be over fifty brewers, four home brewers, as well as food trucks, and merchandise vendors. Small Town Rollers will entertain guests for both sessions.

VIP ticket holders can be treated to a beer and chocolate pairing (the first twelve to sign up in each session). Randy Martin will be sketching caricatures in the VIP area all day. In addition, there will be a silent disco. A portion of proceeds from the event will benefit the Anna Shelter.

Free Shuttle service will be available from two locations courtesy of ETMA; the Parkn’ Ride lot on West 12 Street and Lincoln Avenue, and the Intermodal Center on 2 Street and Holland Street.

Beer on the Bay will take place Saturday July 27, 2019 at the Liberty Park and Highmark Amphitheater from 12 to 3 p.m. and again from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information you can visit www.eriepa.com/beer-on-the-bay.