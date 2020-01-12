Annual bridal show held at Warner Theatre

It’s the perfect to place to plan everything for your dream wedding.

The annual bridal showcase and expo was held at the Warner Theatre for all brides to be.

Dozens of vendors showed off dresses, rings, DJs and entertainment venues. Brides also had the chance to talk to vendors one on one about wedding and planning questions for their big day. Attendees were also treated to a free fashion show and giveaways during the event.

” It’s all under one roof, you can come in and get a feel for all the different opportunities you have while planning your wedding, it gives you some ideas of things you can do differently, it’s all Erie vendors pretty much.” said Michael Malpiedi, Marketing President of iHeartMedia.

More than 30 vendors were in attendance at the expo.