The Bayfront Maritime Center’s most anticipated event has made a come back to Lake Erie after a pause.

It’s time to start thinking outside of the box.

The 11th annual Cardboard Boat Regatta returned to the Bayfront Maritime Center after taking a three year pause.

“It’s really great to be able to open up the Bayfront Center here, have the waterfront here and have all these wonderful boats and have people down at the bayfront,” said Chris Cusson, waterfront manager; captain for the Bayfront Maritime Center and Flagship Niagara League.

All it takes is cardboard, tape, paint and glue to compete for the ultimate titles.

Many builders have taken hours and even weeks to put their boats together while putting on their own personal touches.

This is Olivia Bollinger’s first time participating in this race. Although she didn’t make it back to shore, she ended up winning the title “Most Dramatic Sinking.”

We caught her full of adrenaline right after she hit the chilly waters.

“My opponent, it sunk and I was like ‘yeah, I automatically won now I just have to get the time’ and I couldn’t turn. When I was turning I was tilting and I fell in and it was cold,” Bollinger said.

Complete with skeletons, Bollinger wanted a spooky theme for the upcoming halloween holiday.

“This is all to support our organization at the bayfront maritime center and so I would just encourage people to, as we have events and programming, come down be apart of it, get on the water,” Cusson went on to say.