The annual Police Memorial took place in downtown Erie Wednesday morning.

It’s a ceremony to honor the dedication of Erie Police Officers, including those who have risked their lives.

The Erie Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #7, and the Erie County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #64 hosted the memorial in front of the City of Erie Police Station on South Park Row.

In 2021, two Erie Police Officers, Jason Belton and Gary Taccone, passed away after battling COVID-19. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny said the community is honoring their service Wednesday.

Sargent Gary Taccone was a 24-year veteran, and Patrolman Jason Belton was an 18-year veteran.

