Annual Deer Hunt taking place at Presque Isle State Park

Hunters had the opportunity to “thin the heard” at Presque Isle State Park during their annual Deer Hunt yesterday.

The hunt is a way for hunters to assist the park with maintaining a healthy number of deer within the ecosystem and state park.

Beginning Wednesday, hunters have been granted access to take part in the event. Hunters need specials permits to hunt for both doe and buck on the Peninsula.

They also needed to attend a mandatory information and safety session at the Tom Ridge Environmental Center prior to hunting.

The annual Deer Hunt will continue today with the park restricted to the general public beyond the Stull Interpretive Center from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The day one numbers for the hunt are:

There were 36 hunters who signed up to hunt in the park. Only two deer were taken yesterday, both does.