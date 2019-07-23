Annual Discover Presque Isle returns this weekend

People can get ready to have some fun in the sun this weekend for this years Discover Presque Isle.

The annual event looks to attract people of all ages with family friendly activities such as competitions, vendors, and just some fun times on the beach.

This event is put on by the Presque Isle Partnership each year, and they said many factors play a role in making this beach party come to fruition.

“In order to create essentially a small city out here, the info-structure on Presque Isle is limited for events like this, so we bring our own power, tents, toilets, everything you can to make the event possible and safe for everybody as well,” said Jon DeMarco, Executive Director, Presque Isle Partnership.

The event will kick off Friday, then wrap up on Sunday.