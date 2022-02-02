Annual Erie Auto Show returns to Bayfront Convention Center this weekend

After a year off, crews were busy Wednesday morning getting ready for the 2022 Erie Auto Show at the Bayfront Convention Center.

Plenty of muscle cars, antique cars and electric cars will be on display starting Thursday for people to check out. In addition, about 20 local dealers will be on hand to display the latest models and answer any of your questions.

The show’s promoter says despite a nationwide shortage of vehicles, the Bayfront Convention Center will be full.

“There’s a lot of demand for new cars, which is great. They’re trying to manage their inventory by ordering things online or having people special order cars. Most cars that are coming are being sold or will be sold shortly, so there’s a strong demand, ” said Mark Concilla, show promoter.

The event runs from Thursday to Sunday. Price of admission is only $5. Children 10 and under are free.