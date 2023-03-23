If you’re looking to make your house a home away from home, the 16th annual Erie Home and Garden Expo is this weekend.

Taking place at the Bayfront Convention Center, the building is packed full of exhibits.

Regional and local vendors will be at the event to help people come up with ideas to improve and modify their property. This year, the event is featuring a new “designer challenge.”

“We have three local designers. We built 12 by 16 rooms, and they came in and put their touch to these rooms. Then we’ll have the general public vote on their favorite so that someone has bragging rights to say ‘I’m the best of Erie home show designers,'” said Mark Concilla, president of Erie Promotions & Expos Inc.

The show opens Friday at noon and runs all weekend.