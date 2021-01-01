Annual Frigid Frolic New Years Day bike ride relocated to Franklin, PA

The Frigid Frolic, an annual bike ride around Presque Isle on new years day has been relocated to Franklin, Pennsylvania.

The Frigid Frolic bike ride started nine years ago, as a way of getting people active on the first day of the new year, and to collect warm clothes and donations for local shelters.

This year the organizer Eric Webber reached out to staff at Presque Isle, and they said no organized events are currently taking place on the peninsula.

Eric webber thought about cancelling the ride all together, but he decided to relocate the event to Franklin Park; inviting the community to join the ride in person safely with helmets and masks or to join the ride virtually.

“Just to get people that don’t normally ride a bike; you might find something that you like and then the charitable part came in later on. I wanted to be able to make a difference in the area,” said Webber.

For more information about tomorrow’s Frigid Frolic or to donate to a program that promotes healthy lifestyles in underserved communities click here.