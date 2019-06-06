Annual GECAC Foster Grandparent Award Luncheon

Senior citizens who volunteer their time to mentor children in the Erie community were honored on Thursday.

The annual GECAC Foster Grandparent awards luncheon recognized more than 40 volunteers. Through the program, senior citizens volunteer 20 to 40 hours a week in a classroom setting. They help young children learn letters, numbers, colors, shapes and good behavior. Some volunteers have been involved in the program for more than 10 years.

Elected officials were also at the awards ceremony and gave thanks to the foster grandparents for their service in the community.

“It just keeps you young and it gives you reason to get out of bed in the morning and get moving. And you have the knowledge and you have the experience and you got to share with these kids,” said Patricia Vild, foster grandparent for 14 years.

Our own Tiarra Braddock was the emcee at Thursday’s awards luncheon.