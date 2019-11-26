Annual Giving Tree back at Millcreek Municipal Building

The Annual Giving Tree has made its way back to the lobby of the Millcreek Municipal Building.

The tree allows you to select a tag with the first name of a student less fortunate from the district’s elementary schools.

Then, you will receive an envelope with the child’s gender, age, clothing size, and a wish list.

More than 150 students have been selected.

Township officials say the annual event is something the community looks forward to having.

“I think people really enjoy doing this. A lot of families have made this part of their holiday tradition, which I think is wonderful. People get excited; we get calls starting at the beginning of November, you know when the tree is coming out. People look for it here,” said Ashley Marsteller, Director, Parks and Recreation.

Wrapped gifts are due back at the township building by Friday, December 13th. You can stop by the Millcreek Municipal Building to take part in this event.