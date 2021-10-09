An annual Harvest Fest returns to the Little Church on the Hill in Albion.

After taking a year off, it was the sixth annual Harvest Fest. This was a free family friendly community celebration.

The event included a costume competition for kids, adults, and pets.

Vendors sold pumpkins, gourds, and fresh seasonal vegetables.

One organizer said that this year the festival also included an antique cider pressing demonstration and black smith demonstration.

“Every year we invite local community members, organizations, local small businesses to come out and just set up games for the kids. We don’t charge any of these organizations to have a spot, but we do ask that they donate a small item which then we sell raffle tickets for that to help raise money to take care of this lovely building,” said Laura Rosecky, President of Elk Creek Township Historical Society.

Updates to the bell tower at the Little Church on the Hill are now complete.

Mammouth Restorations is responsible for restoring the tower to its original look from 1855.

